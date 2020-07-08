Thanks must go out to all the volunteers who have helped - Marc Jobson column

‘We could not have done it without the volunteers’, writes Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Hub manager Marc Jobson

The last few months have been very trying for us all.

It has been especially difficult for those in our community who are shielding or who are extremely vulnerable.

One great positive from recent events is the way the voluntary sector has stepped up and led the way in supporting their local communities all over the country.

In our community we have been served by: The Budleigh Hub; Exmouth Friends in Need; Living Well Devon; Exmouth Mutual Aid; Budleigh Friends in Need and other groups further afield.

At the very beginning, we all came together to ensure there wasn’t any duplicity or stepping on toes. We all had one goal: to help our communities as best we could.

To give you a flavour of the Budleigh Hub’s work, we have throughout Budleigh, Wooodbury and Exmouth: delivered over 2,000 meals; collected 976 prescriptions; shopped 468 times; telephoned and checked the welfare of over 200 individuals; recruited 180 new volunteers; handed out 300 donated Easter eggs to vulnerable people; delivered 8,000 leaflets; walked 4 dogs and delivered one kitten.

We have received many letters, cards and flowers expressing gratitude. Kindly, we have received donations from individuals, Devon County Council and other bodies to enable us to continue helping those in need.

We could not have done any of this without the invaluable help of our volunteers. They have been truly amazing: shopping in Tesco at 7am to beat the queues (Michael); cycling around East Devon delivering their acts of kindness (Diane); being so empathetic on the phone whilst speaking to isolated people (Ellen) and demanding more tasks to complete (Kevin and Sue). I cannot possibly thank or mention them all, but you know who you are.