Advanced search

Thanks must go out to all the volunteers who have helped - Marc Jobson column

PUBLISHED: 15:12 08 July 2020

Marc Jobson

Marc Jobson

Archant

‘We could not have done it without the volunteers’, writes Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Hub manager Marc Jobson

The last few months have been very trying for us all.

It has been especially difficult for those in our community who are shielding or who are extremely vulnerable.

One great positive from recent events is the way the voluntary sector has stepped up and led the way in supporting their local communities all over the country.

In our community we have been served by: The Budleigh Hub; Exmouth Friends in Need; Living Well Devon; Exmouth Mutual Aid; Budleigh Friends in Need and other groups further afield.

At the very beginning, we all came together to ensure there wasn’t any duplicity or stepping on toes. We all had one goal: to help our communities as best we could.

To give you a flavour of the Budleigh Hub’s work, we have throughout Budleigh, Wooodbury and Exmouth: delivered over 2,000 meals; collected 976 prescriptions; shopped 468 times; telephoned and checked the welfare of over 200 individuals; recruited 180 new volunteers; handed out 300 donated Easter eggs to vulnerable people; delivered 8,000 leaflets; walked 4 dogs and delivered one kitten.

We have received many letters, cards and flowers expressing gratitude. Kindly, we have received donations from individuals, Devon County Council and other bodies to enable us to continue helping those in need.

We could not have done any of this without the invaluable help of our volunteers. They have been truly amazing: shopping in Tesco at 7am to beat the queues (Michael); cycling around East Devon delivering their acts of kindness (Diane); being so empathetic on the phone whilst speaking to isolated people (Ellen) and demanding more tasks to complete (Kevin and Sue). I cannot possibly thank or mention them all, but you know who you are.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction on 17 new homes in Exmouth town centre set to begin

CGI images of how a new development to the rear of New Street in Exmouth will look like. Picture: Fbaloch

‘Suspicious’ Bumble and Bee roof fire being treated as arson –investigation launched

Fire at Bumble and Bee Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Revised figure of coronavirus cases for East Devon revealed

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

Budleigh beach clean-up crew ‘devastated’ by rubbish left in beauty spot

Clean Beach Budleigh. Picture: Marta Marcote

Exmouth GP merger is a ‘wonderful opportunity’ to deliver a ‘high standard of care’

Dr Barry Coakley (right) with staff from the Raleigh Surgery. Picture: Barry Coakley

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Clubs able to register players for upcoming Devon and Exeter Football League season

Upottery at home to Sidmouth Town Ref mhsp 11 20TI 9931 Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting ‘current affairs’ knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Madeira’s 83rd Open Tournament would have been played this week!

Action from the 2019 Madeira Tournament. Picture; JUDE LATTA

Exeter Chiefs chairman ‘overwhelmed’ by support shown from Chiefs fans

Exeter Chiefs

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife