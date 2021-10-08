Exmouth woman makes strides in London Marathon

Published: 1:55 PM October 8, 2021

Exmouth super-fundraiser Tanya Robinson completed her first London Marathon in just under five hours – and burst into tears as she crossed the finishing line.

She ran the 26.2 miles as part of her ongoing fundraising drive for the Devon Freewheelers.

Her husband Jim, who is a Devon Blood Bikes volunteer, cheered her along the route, lifting her spirits when she felt like giving up.

The London Marathon, on October 3, was the latest in a series of tough challenges Tanya has undertaken in aid of the Freewheelers, starting in March last year when she celebrated her 40th birthday.

When some of her planned activities had to be cancelled because of Covid restrictions, she extended her challenge period until her 42nd birthday next March.

After completing the marathon, she said the experience would stay with her for ever.

She said: “That atmosphere was immense. It was insane. Everyone taking part knew they were part of something really special this year because of Covid.

“Everyone understood they were running for charity and it meant something because everybody has been so desperate for money because of the coronavirus.

“I had a T-shirt with my name on, people were calling it all the time, saying 'you’re looking great, you’re still smiling’, it was fantastic. It was a real pick-up; emotional. It carried us through.

“It was amazing. I think it’s something that will stay with me forever.”

But she admitted that the last few miles of the run had been painful.

“My hips were sore and I had blisters between my toes that felt like razor blades.

“I came up through the tunnel at 23 miles. I saw Jim before he saw me. I was absolutely full of emotion. I wanted to give him a big hug. He could see I was right on the brink of tears. He said ‘you have got this’.”

Russell Roe, Devon Freewheelers’ deputy CEO, said: “Over the last year Tanya has repeatedly pushed herself to the extreme to raise money for the Devon Freewheelers. The charity is indebted to her.”

Tanya’s JustGiving page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tanya-robinson12