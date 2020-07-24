Manor Lodge visitors area having ‘positive impact’ on residents’ emotional health

A specially-designed area where families can visit loved ones at an Exmouth care home has been hailed as having a ‘positive impact’ on residents.

Throughout the coronavirus lockdown, residents living at care homes have been unable to see their relatives while they shielded for 12 weeks against the effects of the virus.

With elderly and vulnerable residents the most at risk from infection, care homes like Manor Lodge went into lockdown, stopping all family visits.

However, with care homes now looking at ways to allow residents to see their relatives, the Portland Avenue home came up with a way for families to see their loved ones in a socially distanced way.

An under-cover area allows residents to sit comfortably inside the doorway of Manor Lodge while seeing family members they may have not seen in months.

Eileen O’Neill, manager at Manor Lodge said: “Since lockdown we have worked extremely hard to keep our residents and staff as safe as possible.

“At the beginning we monitored the residents closely and soon realised that although they had contact with their loved ones by telephone most days, they were desperately missing face to face contact with them.

“This highlighted to us that we had to find a way in which families could safely visit.

“We came up with the idea of having an area specially designed for visitors to come to the home and meet with the residents, whilst still following social distancing guidelines.

“We have had this in place for over a month now and it has proved to be a huge success.

“It has had such a positive impact on the emotional needs of the residents.

“When visitors come along it is an area filled with love, laughter and happiness.”

One of the other ways the home is looking after the emotional needs of residents is by creating a tree of life where messages of hope are attached to its branches.

Mrs O’Neill added: “The tree is situated at the front of the home and they (the residents) hope that passers-by will stop and read some of the beautiful things written on the tree.”