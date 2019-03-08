Advanced search

Manor Lodge residents in sponsored walk for two-year-old Amelia

PUBLISHED: 17:06 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 23 April 2019

Manor Lodge residents are doing a sponsored walk for 2 year old Amelia Newton. Ref exe 17 19TI 3025. Picture: Terry Ife

Manor Lodge residents are doing a sponsored walk for 2 year old Amelia Newton. Ref exe 17 19TI 3025. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Residents at Manor Lodge in Exmouth will be taking part in a sponsored walk to raise funds for Amelia who has Spina bifida

Manor Lodge residents are doing a sponsored walk for 2 year old Amelia Newton. Ref exe 17 19TI 3031. Picture: Terry IfeManor Lodge residents are doing a sponsored walk for 2 year old Amelia Newton. Ref exe 17 19TI 3031. Picture: Terry Ife

The plight of a child diagnosed with a birth defect has inspired residents at an Exmouth care home to take part in a sponsored walk.

Those living at Manor Lodge were prompted to rally round the daughter of staff member Jemma Newton after hearing the two-year-old had Spina bifida.

That's when they came up with the idea of holding a sponsored walk in the gardens of the care home to help.

The challenge will be held at this year's annual garden party on Tuesday, April 30, with all proceeds going to pay for an electric car to allow two-year-old Amelia to interact with the children at her nursery during their outdoor play time.

Eileen O'Neill, manager at Manor Lodge, said: “Jemma has worked at Manor Lodge for 12 years and having Amelia she says has been a great joy in her life.

“Amelia is a lively and fun loving 2 and-a-half-year old and is a regular visitor to Manor Lodge.

“Manor Lodge residents, staff and families are looking forward to the event and raising lots of money for Amelia.”

