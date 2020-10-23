Manor Gardens secures Green Flag 2020 award

Manor Gardens Exmouth. Ref exe 14 19TI 1604. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Four East Devon green spaces – including Exmouth’s Manor Gardens – have been awarded a coveted Green Flag Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 2,000 parks and green spaces across the country have earned the highly sought-after accolade.

Also picking up the award was Connaught Gardens, Seaton Wetlands and Seafield Gardens in Seaton.

The flag is a sign to the public that these spaces boast the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

The Green Flag Award has even greater significance this year for the Wild East Devon and StreetScene teams at East Devon District Council who, despite the pressures and challenges of the covid-19 pandemic, have seen their efforts recognised.

To mark the importance and value of green spaces, the council also took part in the “Go Green for Parks” initiative and illuminated a small area of some of its parks to celebrate our open spaces.

This lighting up took place in Manor Gardens, Connaught Gardens Sidmouth, Seafield Gardens, Seaton and also in Phear Park, Exmouth.

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: “I would on behalf of everyone in East Devon and from all of our Councillors say a big massive thank you to all the Wild East Devon and StreetScene staff, volunteers and officers who have again produced wonderful results and awards for our open spaces, in what has been a very challenging period.

“Open spaces, public gardens and access to nature play an important part in enjoying the outdoors and add hugely to the wellbeing of residents and visitors at these challenging times.”

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “This year, more than ever, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline and we know that millions of people have used them to relax, meet friends, exercise or simply escape for a short time.

“It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks and Local Nature Reserve staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, East Devon District Council has achieved the highest international standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”