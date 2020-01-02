Advanced search

Man banned from Exmouth after writing rude messages to neighbour on his car

PUBLISHED: 14:50 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 02 January 2020

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

A neighbour has admitted placing abusive signs on the windscreen of his car and parking in the space used by a woman who he had a grudge against.

Stephen Lau was forbidden by a restraining order from contacting or harassing his neighbour but broke the ban by using his car to carry insulting messages.

He left the car near her home in Exmouth, with the pieces of paper stuck on the windscreen and moved it into her parking space after two days.

He is now banned from entering the town at all after his sentence at Exeter Crown Court was adjourned until February 14 by Judge Peter Johnson, who ordered a psychiatric report.

Lau, aged 60, now living in Exeter, admitted one count of breaching a restraining order.

The breach consisted of parking his car in a road in Exmouth between June 6 and 8 while it displayed abusive messages about his neighbour.

Barry White, defending, said Lau has a psychiatric history and a full report on his mental state would be helpful.

Lau told an earlier hearing that he has spent all his savings staying in hotels because he was banned from going home to his bungalow by bail conditions.

