Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

PUBLISHED: 17:25 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 14 September 2020

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after concerns were raised for a man’s welfare.

Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm on Monday (September 14) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in Douglas Avenue.

Police said a man in his 70s was being taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police officers say emergency services remain at the scene as of 5.20pm.

