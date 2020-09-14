Breaking

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after concerns were raised for a man’s welfare.

Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm on Monday (September 14) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in Douglas Avenue.

Police said a man in his 70s was being taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police officers say emergency services remain at the scene as of 5.20pm.