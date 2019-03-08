Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

A 22-year-old man, arrested following reports of a serious sexual assault in Exmouth yesterday (Saturday, September 21), has been released pending further investigations.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the man was taken into custody on suspicion of a serious sexual assault on a 23-year-old local woman.

Force incident manager John Shuttleworth said the alleged incident took place in the Parade/Rolle Street area of the town.

Officers were called at 3.44am and alleyways leading to a car park were cordoned off.

If you have any information on what happened please call police on 101 quoting the crime reference 150 for September 21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org