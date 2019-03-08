Violent boyfriend slammed girlfriend's head into table, court hears.

A violent boyfriend dragged his ex-partner around her home and slammed her head into a door and a table during a prolonged attack, a court heard.

Colin Saunders was in an on-off relationship with the victim and attacked her while visiting her home in Exmouth.

They argued after she found him rifling through prescription medicines in her bag and he lashed out when she told him to leave.

He slammed her head repeatedly into a table, dragged her into and out of the kitchen, cutting her foot in the process, and slammed a door in her face.

He kicked her in the back when she was on the ground and told her: "You think you are f***ing clever but I'm bigger and harder than you.

"I could demolish you right now."

It was the second episode of domestic violence between the couple.

Saunders, aged 45, of Prowses, Hemyock, denied causing actual bodily harm but was found guilty by Exeter magistrates and his case was transferred to Exeter Crown Court for sentence.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case so he could find out more about the exact findings of the district judge in an earlier hearing.

He remanded Saunders in custody.

Holly Rust, prosecuting, said: "He grabbed her head and banged it on a table three or four times.

"When she got up, he grabbed her arm and twisted it and dragged her across the carpet.

"She stood up and asked him to stop and he slammed the kitchen door into her face.

"She fell backwards against a bannister and he kicked her in the back more than once."

Paramedics found her shaken and confused and him apparently under the influence of medication.

She needed hospital treatment for a cut on her foot and her face was bruised and cut.

He claimed he had only just arrived at the house and found her injured.

Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Saunders has had a long struggle with addictions to both illegal and prescribed drugs but is keen to address the problem.

He worked for a water company until being injured in an accident and now suffers from PTSD and a spinal injury.

He accepts his relationship with the victim is over.