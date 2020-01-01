Man sentenced for affray in Exmouth pub

A former soldier who threatened an Exmouth barman with a broken glass has been banned from the pub and branded 'a caveman' by a judge.

Scott Tigwell was holding the broken stem of a wine glass as he tried to get back into the Farmhouse Inn in Brixington at around midnight.

He had left the pub during a fracas between the large group he was with and four strangers who were sitting at a different table on the night of December 15, 2018.

He told barman Aaron Holwill: "If you lock that door I will stab you" while holding the broken glass.

Tigwell, aged 30, of Cunningham Road, Exmouth, admitted affray and was jailed for 15 months, suspended for two years and ordered to do 240 hours' unpaid community work and pay £2,400 costs.

He was also excluded from the Farmhouse for 18 months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

The judge told him: "I could very easily send you to prison today. I don't know why at your age you are still acting like a child and like a caveman.

"Your problem is drink. When you get drunk, you try to dominate people around you. When you are sober you do not behave like that."

Mr Lee Bremridge, prosecuting, said Tigwell had been drinking with a large group of family and friends through the night and words had been exchanged with four men at another table.

There was a bust-up between the two groups at around midnight, and the threats were made when Tigwell left through one door of the pub and tried to return through another.

Mr Barry White, defending, asked the judge to follow the suggestion of a probation report which said Tigwell was suitable for unpaid work. He said Tigwell has a good job and uses his income to support his family through maintenance payments.

Tigwell himself told the judge that he has moderated his drinking since the incident.

He is an Afghan veteran who posed with the Duchess of Cornwall during his service in 4 Rifles, but who moved back to Exmouth after leaving the forces in 2015.