Advanced search

New Year’s Eve party guest threw knife over garden fence after altercation with neighbours

PUBLISHED: 16:49 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 08 September 2020

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A New Year’s Eve party guest threw a small knife over a garden fence after police were called to a confrontation with neighbours.

Adam Taylor was visiting a friend in Devon when he went to the party in Exmouth which led to complaints about the noise from people living nearby.

He had already showed the craft type knife to another guest at the party before he went into the street with it as he shouted at neighbours in Nelson Drive.

Police were called to the disturbance and he was seen to throw the weapon over a fence before officers arrived. It was found in a garden.

The case has taken until now to come to court because Taylor jumped bail of went on the run for six months before being arrested in the Midlands in August.

Taylor, aged 23, of Station Street, Walsall, admitted possession of a blade in a public place and failing to answer bail and was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

He was also curfewed for six weeks and ordered to go on a 19 session Thinking Skills course.

The judge told him: “You need to understand that the courts take the carrying of bladed articles very seriously, even without there being a violent confrontation.

“We hear about the presence of knives on the streets all the time, and have heard a lot about it this week. You are contributing to an immense risk of harm by carrying one.”

Caroline Bolt, prosecuting, said Taylor went to a New Year’s Eve party where he drank heavily before showing the knife to another guest at around 9pm.

An argument started which moved into the street and he was seen disposing of the blade into a garden as officers arrived.

He missed a series of court dates in February and a warrant was issued which was not executed until August 17.

Bathsheba Cassel, defending, said Taylor’s life has settled down since he moved away from Devon and he is keen to work with probation to consolidate his progress.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - Tuesday night action at Plymouth Parkway

Town players celebrate the third goal in their 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS

Tolchards Devon Cricket League update - Final venues announced

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Budleigh boss on first day win: Attitude, commitment and application was spot on!

Tolchards Devon League round-up – wins for Budleigh II and Clyst St George, Topsham St James and Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

James Curtis scores ‘David Beckham’ style goal as Brixington United U10s win at Seaton

Goal!