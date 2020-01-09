Exmouth man threatened to bury ex-girlfriend alive on Dartmoor

A jilted boyfriend threatened to bury his ex-partner alive on Dartmoor during a terrifying five-day campaign of stalking.

Jay Freer watched the victim's family home in Exmouth and sent her a picture of his sword and a threatening message.

He carried on his campaign of hate even after being arrested and bailed by the police with a condition not to go near her.

Freer sent texts threatening to 'skin' the victim, take her to Dartmoor and bury her alive.

He was arrested again and told police he was going to 'put her in a box and send her back to Bulgaria'. His behaviour was so disturbing that he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act temporarily.

He has now been banned from any further contact with the victim or her parents by a restraining order which also prohibits him going near their home.

Freer, aged 26, of Roseway, Exmouth, admitted stalking and was ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a 12-month community order by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

He warned Freer he could go to jail for up to five years if he breaks the restraining order.

Judge Rose told him: "The messages are there for all to see. You sent a number of the most severe threats over five days."

Mary McCarthy, prosecuting, said Freer met the victim online when she was still only 17 and they had a volatile relationship which broke down because of his abuse of cocaine and poor mental health.

The stalking started after they split up in February 2019 and most of the incidents took place over a five-day period.

He drove past her home repeatedly and bombarded her with calls and messages.

Adrian Chaplin, defending, said the offences arose out of Freer's poor mental health and that he has abided by bail conditions to stay away from her for 18 months since being treated.

He said Freer has been suspended from an apprenticeship since his arrest but is hoping to return to work shortly.