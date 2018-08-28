Man with leg injury rescued from Exmouth beach

A 73-year-old man thought to have injured his leg was rescued from a section of Exmouth beach on Wednesday (February 6).

The inshore lifeboat was launched at around 2.25pm to help both the Exmouth and Beer coastguard teams rescue the man in Rodney Bay.

According to an Exmouth RNLI spokesman, the location was inaccessible by ambulance.

Exmouth RNLI crew members brought a stretcher ashore to the casualty on the beach and, with the help of four coastguards, recovered him to the lifeboat.

The 73-year-old was seen by a waiting ambulance crew and reunited with his wife who he had been walking with.

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Max Champion, Exmouth RNLI helm, said: “The correct call was made in asking for help early, well before rising tide or fading light, as these would have made any response more challenging.

“The agencies involved provided a joined-up response, working well together to get the casualty the help he needed.

“We wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.”