Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man with leg injury rescued from Exmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 10:27 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 08 February 2019

Inshore lifeboat recovered to the boathouse. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Inshore lifeboat recovered to the boathouse. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Archant

A 73-year-old man thought to have injured his leg was rescued from a section of Exmouth beach on Wednesday (February 6).

Inshore lifeboat inside boathall. Picture: Exmouth RNLIInshore lifeboat inside boathall. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

The inshore lifeboat was launched at around 2.25pm to help both the Exmouth and Beer coastguard teams rescue the man in Rodney Bay.

According to an Exmouth RNLI spokesman, the location was inaccessible by ambulance.

Exmouth RNLI crew members brought a stretcher ashore to the casualty on the beach and, with the help of four coastguards, recovered him to the lifeboat.

The 73-year-old was seen by a waiting ambulance crew and reunited with his wife who he had been walking with.

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Max Champion, Exmouth RNLI helm, said: “The correct call was made in asking for help early, well before rising tide or fading light, as these would have made any response more challenging.

“The agencies involved provided a joined-up response, working well together to get the casualty the help he needed.

“We wish the gentleman a speedy recovery.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Exmouth man ‘duped’ people using charity-style collection bucket

Exeter magistrates court.

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Exmouth of several Devon towns impacted by dangerous drug dealings, report finds

Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Public toilet set on fire deliberately, says fire service

Firefighter believe the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Google.

Tributes paid to ‘charming’ Exmouth optometrist

Sneh Sejpar, who died suddenly following a brain haemorrhage. Picture: Keval Sejpar

Exmouth man ‘duped’ people using charity-style collection bucket

Exeter magistrates court.

Ambitious plans to open ‘miniature zoo’ in Exmouth by the end of this year

Plans are in the pipeline to open a miniature zoo in Exmouth. Picture: CJS Exotics Rescue

Exmouth of several Devon towns impacted by dangerous drug dealings, report finds

Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town and Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth RFC all in home action

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Cyclist in his sixties is seriously injured in collision at Budleigh

From indoors to outdoors: Exmouth firm moves into independent traders’ strip

Lisa Hamer of Mrs Snuggles decorating her new premises on Exeter Road. Ref exe 06 19TI 9583. Picture: Terry Ife

Man with leg injury rescued from Exmouth beach

Inshore lifeboat recovered to the boathouse. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Len’s ‘emotional’ decision to stand down from stroke survivors role

Len Worsfold, who set up the Stroke Survivors Club in 2012. Picture: Daniel Wilkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists