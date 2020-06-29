Advanced search

Body of man pulled from the sea in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:50 29 June 2020

Police are continuing enquiries in Highbridge.

Archant

The death of a man whose body was pulled from the sea in Exmouth on Saturday (June 27) morning is not being treated as suspicious.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 60s from the Exeter area was confirmed dead at the scene and his next of kin has been informed.

Officers were notified shortly before 9am on Saturday following reports of a concern of welfare for a person in the sea.

Police, along with coastguard rescue teams from Exmouth and Beer, Exmouth RNLI, paramedics and the air ambulance helped in the recovery of the body.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

