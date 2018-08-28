Man who kicked driver’s wing mirror in Exmouth given community order

Exeter magistrates court. Archant

A man kicked the wing mirror of a car in Exmouth before assaulting its owner, a court has heard.

Appearing at Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 31) Adam Hackett, 33, of Laburnum Road, Exeter, was sentenced to a ‘medium level’ community order for a year and disqualified from driving for six months.

He had previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage worth £345 to a vehicle as well as the assault by beating of its owner on May 7, 2018.

Hackett also admitted to using a motorcycle without insurance in Churchill Road, Exmouth, on the same day and failing to answer court and/or police bail on September 11, 2018.

The court was told Hackett was riding his Pulse XF 125 motorcycle in a single-carriageway road when the victim was approaching in the opposite direction.

Prosecutor Chris Bittlestone said Hackett raised his foot, kicking the on-side wing mirror, causing it to ‘shatter and break’.

Mr Bittlestone also told the court how Hackett then approached the car, opened the door and swore at the driver.

The court was told Hackett, who did not have legal aid, claimed he was putting his foot out to evade a traffic collision and ‘did not intend’ to assault Mr Johnson.

Probation officer Paul Spiller told the court Hackett had previously been ‘convicted relentlessly’ for violent offences but had not committed a crime since August 2016.

He added: “He accepts that he has done wrong and let himself down but he had been making very good progress.

“Because of errors in judgement he finds himself back in court and does appear to be genuinely disappointed.

“It is my judgement that he is genuine about the changes he is making.”

Chair of the bench Patrick Moore told Hackett he would have to pay Mr Johnson £345 in compensation for damage to his Vauxhall Corsa and £50 for the assault.

He was also order to pay court costs of £235.