Exmouth man jailed for unprovoked bite attack

An Exmouth man has been jailed after he bit a complete stranger after attacking him for no reason in the victim’s own home.

Wayne Messenger turned up drunk or drugged at the house in Pound Lane, Exmouth, and demanded to see a man he thought lived there.

The owner told him he had the wrong property and was escorting Messenger to his garden gate when he attacked him.

The householder armed himself with a child’s rounders bat during the ensuing fight but it did not stop Messenger pushing his way into the house and biting the victim’s ear as they struggled in the doorway.

Messenger’s wife Gemma joined in the violence and attacked the victim’s partner, going into the house and punching her at least twice.

The victims’ ten-year-old son witnessed the violence, which left his father needing seven stitches to a bite wound to his ear.

The attack in June last year was the second carried out by Messenger in the space of four months. He had previously confronted another stranger and spat at him when he tried to drive away.

He went on to try to bite a police officer’s hand and to headbutt him so violently that the constable was knocked backwards out of a police van.

Messenger, aged 38, and his wife Gemma, aged 37, who had been living in a caravan off Pound Lane, Exmouth, both admitted affray.

He also admitted assault by battery and assaulting an emergency worker in February. He was jailed for 16 months and his wife for 30 weeks by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

The judge described the attack as ‘disgraceful’ and told Messenger: “You have not shown one scintilla of remorse in any shape or form.”

He imposed a five-year restraining order banning any future contact with the victims, and adjourned an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order which would exclude Messenger from large parts of Exmouth.

Mr Simon Burns, for Gemma Messenger, said she got involved to protect her husband. She is addressing long standing drug issues while in custody and hopes to be able to be reunited with her four children after her release.