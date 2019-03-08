Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Jealous boyfriend threatened to cut off friend's genitals after finding him in bed with his girlfriend

PUBLISHED: 12:33 13 September 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A jealous boyfriend has been jailed after threatening to cut off his friend's penis when he found him in bed with his partner.

Dylan Barnes had been drinking with his girlfriend and the victim, before they all went back to her flat in Exmouth and went to bed together.

Barnes became angry and accused the victim of trying to seduce his girlfriend.

He fetched a knife from the kitchen and slashed towards his groin.

His girlfriend was also hit in the face.

Barnes told him: "I want to cut your d**k off for touching up my girlfriend."

He then dropped the knife and punched the victim repeatedly in the face who escaped from the house and went to hospital with scratches on his body, severe bruising and a cut on his eyebrow.

Barnes, aged 20, of Marypole Road, Exeter, admitted causing actual bodily harm, battery against his girlfriend and breaching a restraining order.

Barnes was jailed for five years ten months by Recorder Timothy Kenefick, who imposed a restraining order which bans him from further contact with the woman.

He told him: "You have a tendency to lose control and behave violently, especially when drugs and alcohol are involved.

"Your young age and lack of maturity go some way to explaining how you behaved."

Gary Nelson, prosecuting, said Barnes was banned from seeing his girlfriend by a restraining order but the couple had a reconciliation and had been out together in Exmouth on the night of January 27 this year.

They had all been drinking and Barnes had taken valium and all three ended up in bed together.

Warren Robinson, defending, said: "All three ended up in the same bed and the assault happened in the morning.

"Anyone looking at it would ask what on earth were they doing?

"He formed an opinion about what had been going on and reacted impulsively.

"He does not accept he used the knife.

"There was a threat with the knife but it was not used in the assault.

"There is no medical evidence that the victim was actually slashed in the groin area."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town at Cadbury Heath - ‘On the FA Vase road with Town’

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town youth get busy weekend started with Friday night barbecue

Football on pitch

Jealous boyfriend threatened to cut off friend’s genitals after finding him in bed with his girlfriend

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth Photo Group marks 50 years of being in the picture

Exmouth Wheel. Picture: Sheila Haycox

Rotary Club walk in aid of Avocet Trust

Woodbury Common. Ref exe 41-16TI 9720. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists