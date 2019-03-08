Jealous boyfriend threatened to cut off friend's genitals after finding him in bed with his girlfriend

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

A jealous boyfriend has been jailed after threatening to cut off his friend's penis when he found him in bed with his partner.

Dylan Barnes had been drinking with his girlfriend and the victim, before they all went back to her flat in Exmouth and went to bed together.

Barnes became angry and accused the victim of trying to seduce his girlfriend.

He fetched a knife from the kitchen and slashed towards his groin.

His girlfriend was also hit in the face.

Barnes told him: "I want to cut your d**k off for touching up my girlfriend."

He then dropped the knife and punched the victim repeatedly in the face who escaped from the house and went to hospital with scratches on his body, severe bruising and a cut on his eyebrow.

Barnes, aged 20, of Marypole Road, Exeter, admitted causing actual bodily harm, battery against his girlfriend and breaching a restraining order.

Barnes was jailed for five years ten months by Recorder Timothy Kenefick, who imposed a restraining order which bans him from further contact with the woman.

He told him: "You have a tendency to lose control and behave violently, especially when drugs and alcohol are involved.

"Your young age and lack of maturity go some way to explaining how you behaved."

Gary Nelson, prosecuting, said Barnes was banned from seeing his girlfriend by a restraining order but the couple had a reconciliation and had been out together in Exmouth on the night of January 27 this year.

They had all been drinking and Barnes had taken valium and all three ended up in bed together.

Warren Robinson, defending, said: "All three ended up in the same bed and the assault happened in the morning.

"Anyone looking at it would ask what on earth were they doing?

"He formed an opinion about what had been going on and reacted impulsively.

"He does not accept he used the knife.

"There was a threat with the knife but it was not used in the assault.

"There is no medical evidence that the victim was actually slashed in the groin area."