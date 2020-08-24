Man injured on board 40ft motor cruiser helped by Exmouth RNLI
PUBLISHED: 11:06 24 August 2020
JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved
A man sustained a serious shoulder injury after falling on a vessel on the River Exe.
Exmouth RNLI’s temporary lifeboat Birdie O’Shea was tasked to help the casualty in the early hours of Friday (August 21).
The lifeboat was launched by the coastguard following a report of an injured male on board a 40ft motor cruiser moored off Starcross.
Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew members administered first aid before helping him to an awaiting ambulance.
Steve Hockings-Thompson, Exmouth RNLI coxswain, said “The injured person had slipped, fallen on deck and sustained a nasty injury.
“Even on the River Exe, the conditions were severe with strong currents and winds gusting at 40 knots that made manoeuvring a challenge.
“For that reason and taking into account the injury sustained by the man, we decided not to conduct a transfer to the lifeboat.
“We were pleased to be of assistance and wish him a speedy recovery.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.