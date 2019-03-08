Advanced search

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:28 12 September 2019

Archant

A man has been left with injuries following a serious assault in Exmouth.

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an incident of grievous bodily harm.

The suspect is described a white male, around 6ft tall, of big build with a bald head. He was wearing a white shirt.

A police spokesman said the incident happened in an alleyway off St Andrew's Road between 1.30am and 2am on Saturday, August 31.

Detective Constable Suzie Quinton, of Exmouth CID, said: "The male victim, aged in his 20s, had been involved in an altercation with friends when an unknown male approached and punched him several times to the head, causing injury for which he required hospital treatment.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information are sought to come forward."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/78861/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

