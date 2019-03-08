Man airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries

Police appeal for infomation after man was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Google/Sarah Howells Archant

Following a road collision in Exmouth on Saturday, April 20, a 77-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

A pensioner was rushed to hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries on Saturday (April 20) following a road collision in Exmouth.

According to police, a 77-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a Raleigh pedal cycle on the access lane into Phear Park.

Police say they were called at around 4.30pm on April 20 after being notified of the incident by South Western Ambulance Service.

The road was closed to allow officers to examine and investigate the scene. The roads policing team and serious collision investigations team are now appealing for witnesses.

Officers would like to speak to the driver and/or occupants of a white Peugeot convertible seen at the location, who may provide 'vital' evidence.

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting log number 0711 of April 20, 2019.