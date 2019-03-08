Advanced search

Man dies following collision in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:07 03 May 2019

A man has died after a cyclist was involved in a road traffic collision in Exmouth.

Police have named 77-year-old Robert Smith as the man who died following the incident on Saturday, April 20.

At around 4.25pm an ambulance was called to a road traffic collision on the road access lane into Phear Park, in Exmouth.

The reported collision involved the rider of a pedal cycle. The road was closed for a period of time to allow for the scene to be examined and investigated.

Mr Smith, from Exmouth, was flown to Derriford Hospital but later passed away on Saturday, April 27, as a result of his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and are appealing to anyone with information or any witnesses to contact the force on 101 or Crimestopper Anonymous on 0800 555 111.

