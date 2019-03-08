Death of man at beach not being treated as suspicious

The death of a man whose body was found at Sandy Bay on Saturday (July 6) is not being treated as suspicious.

A man in his 50s was confirmed dead at the scene after the ambulance service was called at around 3.30pm following a concern for the man's welfare.

A Devon Air Ambulance helicopter was launched at around 2.40pm after reports of an adult male who had a cardiac arrest at Sandy Bay.

South Western Ambulance Service's hazard area response team and a rapid response vehicle were also in attendance.

A police spokesman said the man's next of kin has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers say a file will be prepared for the coroner.