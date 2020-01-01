Advertising worker denies Exmouth rape

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

An advertising worker allegedly raped a young woman in an alleyway in Exmouth within minutes of meeting her for the first time in a night club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Smith met the woman in the outside smoking area of the Popworld club and was seen on CCTV leaving with her when it closed at 3am.

He is alleged to have forced her to take part in a violent sexual assault in an alleyway as they took a short cut to a cashpoint machine.

Smith told police the woman had discussed a type of rough sex while in the club and agreed to everything that happened in the alleyway.

They parted after leaving the Cinema Alley and she went to find other friends, where she appeared in obvious distress, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Smith, aged 23, of Hawthorn Grove, denies two counts of rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration.

Rachel Drake, prosecuting, said Smith had never met the complainant until the early hours of September 21, 2019, when they were both in Popworld.

She said: "They talked to one another and you might think that one or other of them was flirting for 45 minutes to an hour before they left around 3am when the club closed.

"She was to tell the police she thought they were walking to an ATM machine but as they walked down an alley, he pushed her to one side against a wall.

"More than just the kissing which she expected took place, he turned her around and forced himself on her."

Miss Drake said the woman told Smith she did not want sex and called the police after going to a kebab shop where she told friends about what had happened.

Smith told police they had sex in the alleyway in the way she described but said it was completely consensual and followed a discussion about rough sex in the club.

The trial continues