Exmouth man charged after alleged sexual assault on train

PUBLISHED: 17:11 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 21 January 2020

Archant

An Exmouth man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a train.

The incident took place between 5.45pm and 6.10pm on a train travelling between Exmouth and the Digby and Sowton station's on Friday, December 27.

British Transport Police have confirmed that a 39-year-old has been charged with sexual assault by touching.

He is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court on February 4.

British Transport Police thanked the media and the public for their help in sharing an earlier appeal.

