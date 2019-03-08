Man arrested after Exmouth town centre disturbance

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am. Archant

A man was arrested on Saturday (September 14) following a disturbance in the town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth inspector Antonia Weeks said police were called to an incident outside the Coop in the Magnolia Centre.

A man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a public place and three others were warned for their behaviour under a Public Spaces Protection Order.

This gives police the power to request the surrender of alcohol or intoxicating substances, failure to comply is an offence.