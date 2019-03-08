Man arrested after alleged voyeurism act at Exmouth Leisure Centre

Archant

A 67-year-old man was arrested for an alleged act of voyeurism at Exmouth Leisure Centre.

Police say he was reportedly looking under a changing cubicle on Tuesday, August 27.

Officers, who were called out at around 10.30am, arrested the man and spoke to him.

Devon and Cornwall Police say no further action was taken.

LED Leisure, which runs the facility, has been approached for comment.