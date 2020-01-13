Exmouth man accused of Newton Poppleford murder remanded in custody

A man accused of a murder at a caravan in Newton Poppleford has been remanded in custody after failing to appear in court for the second time in three days.

Lewis Finch, aged 30, from Exmouth, was not present at a short procedural hearing at Exeter Crown Court at which no bail application was made.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case in Finch's absence for a plea and case management hearing on February 13 at which he will be expected to attend either in person or by video link and to enter plea.

He is accused of murdering Geoffrey Pearce, aged 47, whose body was found in a burned out caravan at a scrap yard beside the A3052 on the Sidmouth side of Newton Poppleford on Thursday, January 9.

Finch did not to appear before Exeter Magistrates on Saturday morning, when he said to be too tired to leave his cell.