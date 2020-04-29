Majority of EDDC’s parks and gardens have been reopened

The vast majority of EDDC's parks and gardens, such as Phear Park in Exmouth, have been reopened. Ref exe 40-16TI 9213. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Following on from the widespread closures of public spaces in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, East Devon District Council has reopened the vast majority of its parks and gardens.

The Glen in Honiton will remain closed. Ref mhh 16-16AW 2785. Picture: Alex Walton The Glen in Honiton will remain closed. Ref mhh 16-16AW 2785. Picture: Alex Walton

While some parks and open spaces remain closed due to their size and narrow access ways, poor sight lines or restricted access points, councillors at EDDC have agreed the majority of the district’s large or easy to access park sites should be reopened to the public.

The council decided to close parks to help people abide by social distancing measures and because of a reduced workforce – a decision that was balanced by the fact that East Devon is a rural district with good access to the countryside and open spaces.

East Devon’s beaches and nature reserves have remained open throughout the lockdown.

The following sites are to remain closed:

Connaught Gardens remains closed. Ref edr 13 19TI 1281. Picture: Terry Ife Connaught Gardens remains closed. Ref edr 13 19TI 1281. Picture: Terry Ife

In Exmouth – Manor Gardens, Gunfield Gardens and Queens Drive Space.

In Honiton – The Glen.

In Sidmouth – Connaught Gardens, Blackmore Gardens and Seafield Gardens.

All play areas.

Outdoor gym equipment.

All skate parks.

But the majority of parks and gardens have been opened across the district and are listed below.

In Broadclyst:

Oak Tree Close

Woodland Road

-----

In Budleigh Salterton:

Coastguard Hill

Granary Lane

Greenway Lane Playing Fields

Jubilee Park, Northview Road

Lime Kiln Picnic Site

Little Common, West Hill Road

Norman Crescent

Railway Walk, Upper Stoneborough Lane

The Green, Station Road

East Budleigh Wynards Road And Chichester Way

-----

In Exmouth:

Alexandra Corner

Bankside, Marley Road

Bampton Lane Playing Field

Beach Gardens, Esplanade

Betjemen Drive

Bradham Lane Amenity Strips

Brixington Lane Playing Field

Brixington Lane Sub Station

Brixington Shoppers Footpath Sections 1 And 2

Bunn Road

Bus Station Roundabout

Byron Way

Bystock Chase (St Malo)

Camperdown Terrace

Carlton Hill

Castle Lane, Littleham

Cedar Close Open Space

Chapel Hill Roundabout

Cheriswood Avenue

Clock Tower, Esplanade

Colin Tooze Memorial Gardens, The Royal Ave

Cranford/Salterton Link, Littleham

Dennesdene Farm (Part Of Bampton Valley Park)

Dinan Way Open Spaces

Donkey Field/Foxhills

Durham Close

Drakes Avenue

Emmsfield

Exeter Road Junction

Featherbed Lane

Foxholes Hill/Ziz Zag Path

Imperial Reacreation Ground, Royal Avenue

Ivydale Open Space

Ivydale

Jarvis Close Amenity Walk

Jarvis Close Car Park, Littleham

John Hudson Walk, Bidmead Close

Jubilee Drive

Keats Close

King George’s Field, Carter Avenue

Knappe Cross

Lady Byron Park

Langstone Drive

Lime Kiln Lane

Littleham Village Hall

Liverton Corpse Open Space, Dinan Way

Madeira Bowls Club Verges, The Maer

Madeira Walk, Trefusis Terrace

Madeira Walk, Triangle

Magnolia Centre/The Parade

Manor Grounds, Chapel Hill

Mayfield Drive/Douglas Avenue

Mona Island, Exeter Road

Moorfield Close/Green Close Shrub Bed

Nursery Close

Parkside Drive

Parkside Drive/Little Meadow

Phear Park

Plantation Walk

Pound Lane Burial Ground

Pound Lane Walk

Priddis Close

Railway Cycle Track

Redgates Playing Field

Regents Gate

Rivermead Avenue

Rowlstone Close/Vansittart Drive

Royal Avenue Embankment

Royal Avenue/Bus Station Verges

Salterton Road Open Space

Salterton Road/Cranford View

Seymour Road

Shakespeare Way Open Space

Somerville Close

Sports Centre, Royal Avenue/Imperial Road

Spruce Close

St Johns Playing Field

St Johns Road/Dene Close

The Beacon

The Maer, Maer Road

The Pavilion

The Strand

Thomas Close

Town Hall Flower Displays

Truro Drive

Warren View Playing Fields

Whitman Close Open Space

Withycombe Brook/Dinan Way

Withycombe Village Road Verge

Woodfield Close

-----

In Feniton:

The Signals

In Rockbeare

Birch End

Stoneylands

Rockbeare

-----

In Whimple:

Slewton Crescent Estate

-----

In Woodbury:

Fulford Way

Long Meadow

-----

In Axminster:

Bonners Glen

Boxfield Playing Field

Foxhills Playing Field

North St Playing Field

North Street

West Street Car Park Entrance

-----

In Beer:

Jubilee Memorial Gardens

-----

In Branscombe:

Fountain Head

Grapevine Cottage

Great Seaside, Masons Arms Juct/Sign

-----

In Honiton:

Allhallows Playing Field

Black Lion Court

Butts Close

Chestnut Way/Juniper Close

Davey’s Field, Streamers Meadow

Distributor Road/Gissage Amenity Walk

Dove Close Play Area, Battishorn

Dove Close, Battishorn

Ernsborough Gardens, Millhead Road

Glen Farm Open Spaces

Heron Road Playing Fields

Bottom North Field

Bottom/Weatherill Road

Lilley Walk (Glen Extension)

Linhay Close Open Space

Lower Brand Avenue

Marker Way, The Gissage Walk

Monkton Road

Oaklea

Oaklea/Ashleigh Road

Old Elm Road Estate

Palegate Close

Riverside Close

Roman Way Walk

Rosemount Close Garages

Upland Chase, Battishorn

Weatherill Road/Lower Brand Lane

Whitebridges Playing Field

Willow Walk, Battishorn

Woodmans Crescent

Yallop Way, Battishorn

-----

In Newton Poppleford:

Capper Close

Chestnut Way/Meadow Drive And Station Road

Hillside

-----

In Ottery St Mary:

Coleridge Cycle Path

Land Of Canaan, Canaan Way

Millcroft/Riverside

Thorne Farm Way

Washbrook View/Meadow Close

Winters Lane Playing Field

-----

In Seaton:

Celandine Close, Off Drovers Way

Drovers Way/Primrose Way

Honey Ditches

Marlpit Lane

Meadway

Old Boating Pool On Seafront

Riverside Orchard

Roman Way Open Space And Grass Meadow

Round Orchard, Harepath Road

Ryalls Court

Hole, Old Beer Road

The Chine, Cliff Road

Traceys Field, Homer Lane

Tramway Beds, Harbour Road

Trevelyan Garden

Underfleet Splay

Windsor Gardens, Fore Street

Wychall Park

-----

In Sidford:

Recreation Ground

-----

In Sidmouth:

Alma Steps, Beatlands

Baker Close Open Space

Bakers Close

Brownlands

Byes Walk, Malden Road

Ore Hill Amenity Walk

Fleming Avenue, Drakes Avenue

Glen Goyle, Glen Road

Guide Hut Field, The Byes

Ham Border

Knowle, Station Road

Lovers Walk, The Byes

Manstone Avenue/Ashley Crescent Verges

Manstone Lane

Pathwhorlands Footpath

Peak House, Peak Hill

Roly Poly Field, The Byes

Salcombe Road, Radway Flowerbed

Salters Meadow, The Byes

Sinnitts Field

Station Road, Broadway Junction

Stowford Rise Open Spaces

The Chine, Peak Hill

The Knapp Pond, Station Road

The Knapp, Station Road

The Lawn, The Byes

The Marino, Off Cotmaton Road

The Triangle

Victoria Hotel, Glen Road

Waitrose Open Spaces, Stowford Rise

Woolbrook Rise

Woolbrook Road, Woolbrook Meadow