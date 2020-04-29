Majority of EDDC’s parks and gardens have been reopened
PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 April 2020
Following on from the widespread closures of public spaces in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, East Devon District Council has reopened the vast majority of its parks and gardens.
While some parks and open spaces remain closed due to their size and narrow access ways, poor sight lines or restricted access points, councillors at EDDC have agreed the majority of the district’s large or easy to access park sites should be reopened to the public.
The council decided to close parks to help people abide by social distancing measures and because of a reduced workforce – a decision that was balanced by the fact that East Devon is a rural district with good access to the countryside and open spaces.
East Devon’s beaches and nature reserves have remained open throughout the lockdown.
The following sites are to remain closed:
In Exmouth – Manor Gardens, Gunfield Gardens and Queens Drive Space.
In Honiton – The Glen.
In Sidmouth – Connaught Gardens, Blackmore Gardens and Seafield Gardens.
All play areas.
Outdoor gym equipment.
All skate parks.
But the majority of parks and gardens have been opened across the district and are listed below.
In Broadclyst:
Oak Tree Close
Woodland Road
In Budleigh Salterton:
Coastguard Hill
Granary Lane
Greenway Lane Playing Fields
Jubilee Park, Northview Road
Lime Kiln Picnic Site
Little Common, West Hill Road
Norman Crescent
Railway Walk, Upper Stoneborough Lane
The Green, Station Road
East Budleigh Wynards Road And Chichester Way
In Exmouth:
Alexandra Corner
Bankside, Marley Road
Bampton Lane Playing Field
Beach Gardens, Esplanade
Betjemen Drive
Bradham Lane Amenity Strips
Brixington Lane Playing Field
Brixington Lane Sub Station
Brixington Shoppers Footpath Sections 1 And 2
Bunn Road
Bus Station Roundabout
Byron Way
Bystock Chase (St Malo)
Camperdown Terrace
Carlton Hill
Castle Lane, Littleham
Cedar Close Open Space
Chapel Hill Roundabout
Cheriswood Avenue
Clock Tower, Esplanade
Colin Tooze Memorial Gardens, The Royal Ave
Cranford/Salterton Link, Littleham
Dennesdene Farm (Part Of Bampton Valley Park)
Dinan Way Open Spaces
Donkey Field/Foxhills
Durham Close
Drakes Avenue
Emmsfield
Exeter Road Junction
Featherbed Lane
Foxholes Hill/Ziz Zag Path
Imperial Reacreation Ground, Royal Avenue
Ivydale Open Space
Ivydale
Jarvis Close Amenity Walk
Jarvis Close Car Park, Littleham
John Hudson Walk, Bidmead Close
Jubilee Drive
Keats Close
King George’s Field, Carter Avenue
Knappe Cross
Lady Byron Park
Langstone Drive
Lime Kiln Lane
Littleham Village Hall
Liverton Corpse Open Space, Dinan Way
Madeira Bowls Club Verges, The Maer
Madeira Walk, Trefusis Terrace
Madeira Walk, Triangle
Magnolia Centre/The Parade
Manor Grounds, Chapel Hill
Mayfield Drive/Douglas Avenue
Mona Island, Exeter Road
Moorfield Close/Green Close Shrub Bed
Nursery Close
Parkside Drive
Parkside Drive/Little Meadow
Phear Park
Plantation Walk
Pound Lane Burial Ground
Pound Lane Walk
Priddis Close
Railway Cycle Track
Redgates Playing Field
Regents Gate
Rivermead Avenue
Rowlstone Close/Vansittart Drive
Royal Avenue Embankment
Royal Avenue/Bus Station Verges
Salterton Road Open Space
Salterton Road/Cranford View
Seymour Road
Shakespeare Way Open Space
Somerville Close
Sports Centre, Royal Avenue/Imperial Road
Spruce Close
St Johns Playing Field
St Johns Road/Dene Close
The Beacon
The Maer, Maer Road
The Pavilion
The Strand
Thomas Close
Town Hall Flower Displays
Truro Drive
Warren View Playing Fields
Whitman Close Open Space
Withycombe Brook/Dinan Way
Withycombe Village Road Verge
Woodfield Close
In Feniton:
The Signals
In Rockbeare
Birch End
Stoneylands
Rockbeare
In Whimple:
Slewton Crescent Estate
In Woodbury:
Fulford Way
Long Meadow
In Axminster:
Bonners Glen
Boxfield Playing Field
Foxhills Playing Field
North St Playing Field
North Street
West Street Car Park Entrance
In Beer:
Jubilee Memorial Gardens
In Branscombe:
Fountain Head
Grapevine Cottage
Great Seaside, Masons Arms Juct/Sign
In Honiton:
Allhallows Playing Field
Black Lion Court
Butts Close
Chestnut Way/Juniper Close
Davey’s Field, Streamers Meadow
Distributor Road/Gissage Amenity Walk
Dove Close Play Area, Battishorn
Dove Close, Battishorn
Ernsborough Gardens, Millhead Road
Glen Farm Open Spaces
Heron Road Playing Fields
Bottom North Field
Bottom/Weatherill Road
Lilley Walk (Glen Extension)
Linhay Close Open Space
Lower Brand Avenue
Marker Way, The Gissage Walk
Monkton Road
Oaklea
Oaklea/Ashleigh Road
Old Elm Road Estate
Palegate Close
Riverside Close
Roman Way Walk
Rosemount Close Garages
Upland Chase, Battishorn
Weatherill Road/Lower Brand Lane
Whitebridges Playing Field
Willow Walk, Battishorn
Woodmans Crescent
Yallop Way, Battishorn
In Newton Poppleford:
Capper Close
Chestnut Way/Meadow Drive And Station Road
Hillside
In Ottery St Mary:
Coleridge Cycle Path
Land Of Canaan, Canaan Way
Millcroft/Riverside
Thorne Farm Way
Washbrook View/Meadow Close
Winters Lane Playing Field
In Seaton:
Celandine Close, Off Drovers Way
Drovers Way/Primrose Way
Honey Ditches
Marlpit Lane
Meadway
Old Boating Pool On Seafront
Riverside Orchard
Roman Way Open Space And Grass Meadow
Round Orchard, Harepath Road
Ryalls Court
Hole, Old Beer Road
The Chine, Cliff Road
Traceys Field, Homer Lane
Tramway Beds, Harbour Road
Trevelyan Garden
Underfleet Splay
Windsor Gardens, Fore Street
Wychall Park
In Sidford:
Recreation Ground
In Sidmouth:
Alma Steps, Beatlands
Baker Close Open Space
Bakers Close
Brownlands
Byes Walk, Malden Road
Ore Hill Amenity Walk
Fleming Avenue, Drakes Avenue
Glen Goyle, Glen Road
Guide Hut Field, The Byes
Ham Border
Knowle, Station Road
Lovers Walk, The Byes
Manstone Avenue/Ashley Crescent Verges
Manstone Lane
Pathwhorlands Footpath
Peak House, Peak Hill
Roly Poly Field, The Byes
Salcombe Road, Radway Flowerbed
Salters Meadow, The Byes
Sinnitts Field
Station Road, Broadway Junction
Stowford Rise Open Spaces
The Chine, Peak Hill
The Knapp Pond, Station Road
The Knapp, Station Road
The Lawn, The Byes
The Marino, Off Cotmaton Road
The Triangle
Victoria Hotel, Glen Road
Waitrose Open Spaces, Stowford Rise
Woolbrook Rise
Woolbrook Road, Woolbrook Meadow
