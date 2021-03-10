Published: 3:00 PM March 10, 2021

Work will soon bwegin on a £250,000 refurbishment of a historic 17th - century Lympstone pub.

The investment at The Saddlers Arms, in Exmouth Road, is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and the pub’s operators, local residents Keith and Lindsay Webb. It will create four new jobs.

An artists impression of how the pub will look after refurbishment - Credit: Star Pubs and Bars

If lockdown easing proceeds as scheduled, The Saddlers – which dates back to 1624 – will reopen and unveil its new look at the end of May.

The revamp will upgrade the much-loved local throughout while retaining its traditional character and features such as a log- burning fire place.

A vaulted dining area with room for 40 diners will be built to expand the existing restaurant seating, complete with a new carvery unit. The room will open onto its own south-facing patio and have screens dividing tables to give diners privacy.

The bar and its snug will also receive a makeover and will serve a range of cask and craft ales, cocktails, wines and gins.

Other improvements include new ladies’ toilets, the addition of a disabled access WC and a kitchen refit.

Work to the outside will add new lighting, signage and planters for The Saddlers’ award-winning floral displays as well as carefully renovating and repainting the exterior. The large garden will benefit from new furniture along with extra equipment for the two children’s play areas.

Keith and Lindsay took over The Saddlers in 2015 when it was closed and had fallen on hard times. Since then, they have put it back on the map as an outstanding traditional pub known for its top quality carvery, stunning garden and warm welcome.

Keith said: “The Saddlers has become really busy in recent years. The new extension will enable us to make room for all and ensure The Saddlers is in prime condition for customers when we open the doors again.”

Tim Brooks, who has run the pub on Keith’s behalf for the last five years, added: “It has been devastating to have to close for so long. Regulars are desperate for the pub to reopen. We can’t thank them enough for all their messages of support throughout lockdown. We’re looking forward to welcoming them back and unveiling their new-look pub.”