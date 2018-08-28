Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked
PUBLISHED: 11:36 23 January 2019
Archant
Police report the crash resulted in minor injuries.
A key route between Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton is blocked after a two vehicle crash left those involved with ‘minor injuries’.
The incident on Salterton Road is believed to have taken place at around 10.14am.
The two vehicles reportedly collided near the junction for Capel Lane leaving some of those involved in the collision with ‘minor injuries’.
Devon and Cornwall Police refused a request for further details about the incident.
Comments have been disabled on this article.