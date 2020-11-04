Advanced search

Vintage tea party enjoyed to mark Budleigh woman’s 90th birthday

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 November 2020

Madeline Bullock celebrated her 90th birthday at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annmarie Turner

Madeline Bullock celebrated her 90th birthday at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annmarie Turner

A vintage-style tea party to celebrate a resident’s 90th birthday at a Budleigh Salterton care home gave people something to smile about during the Covid-19 uncertainty.

Madeline Bullock celebrated her 90th birthday at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annmarie TurnerMadeline Bullock celebrated her 90th birthday at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annmarie Turner

Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home resident Madeline Bullock and several of her friends celebrated her birthday with the tea party and a glass of Prosecco and all her favourite party food.

Two of her daughters were able to attend and witness her open her gifts through a window.

There was also a Zoom conference call during the party so more members of her extended family could be included in the celebrations.

Annmarie Turner, events coordinator at Bay Court, said: “As Covid continues to disrupt our lives, we constantly try to find ways to ensure our residents at Bay Court are still able to enjoy their lives to the full.

Madeline Bullock celebrated her 90th birthday at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annmarie TurnerMadeline Bullock celebrated her 90th birthday at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annmarie Turner

“Maddy always adds a touch of glamour and sparkle to any occasion. She is very loved and is such an important member of our Bay Court family.”

Madeline Bullock celebrated her 90th birthday at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annmarie TurnerMadeline Bullock celebrated her 90th birthday at Bay Court Residential and Nursing Home. Picture: Annmarie Turner

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

