Appeal to buy Lympstone woodland reaches £2 MILLION target

A fundraising bid to buy a site near the Exe Estuary has been successful - with generous donors raising more than £2 MILLION.

The appeal to buy the land, near Lympstone, was launched by Woodland Trust just last month and the charity now hopes to create a new green space for nature to thrive.

It said the site would become a wooded wildlife haven that will be free for people to enjoy.

The fund was kick started by a generous £750,000 grant from Biffa Award, a partnership with Lloyds Banking Group and support from The John Swire 1989 Charitable Trust.

The Woodland Trust, which was formed in Devon, is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary and said the purchase of the site was a fitting celebration.

However, while the charity has raised enough to buy the 54-hectare site, it still needs to raise £275,000 to manage the transformation of this site into a resilient and thriving wooded landscape.

The site is close to other nature reserves that are important habitats for rare and declining birds and other wildlife and has the potential to make a significant contribution to the health of the wider landscape.

The site stretches to some 54 hectares - Credit: Woodland Trust

Woodland Trust Devon site manager, Paul Allen, said: "The site is a remarkable opportunity to contribute to nature recovery in Devon, creating, through tree planting and natural regeneration, a vibrant mosaic of woodland and wood pasture together with open grassland spaces.

"Its existing hedgerows, veteran trees, streams, copse and wooded valley provide a good basis for this unique woodland creation project.

"The proximity of it to nature reserves including the Pebblebed Heaths and the Exe Estuary, adds to its significance. It will improve the ecological connectivity and resilience of the landscape, as we face the twin threats of the climate and nature crises."

The Trust has pledged to end the use of plastic tree shelters, and the Lympstone project will use a range of techniques to introduce native trees and shrubs, suited the characteristics of the local and wider area.



It will showcase the multiple benefits of trees and woods for climate adaptation, nature recovery and resilience, natural flood management and carbon capture.

Mr Allen added: "With access for local people to a new green space a central part of the project and their involvement key to its success, this project will contribute to health and well-being at a time when this is sorely needed.

"The support from the public has been invaluable to this project. We couldn’t have got to this point without them, and we’d like to express our heartfelt thanks for their support us to secure this land for wildlife and people."

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award grants manager, said: "It is a privilege to have been able to play a part in securing the future of this land for years to come.

"We awarded the Woodland Trust £750,000 towards the purchase, which is the maximum grant possible through the Biffa Award Partnership Grants Scheme, as part of the Landfill Communities Fund.

"The funding has secured the site in perpetuity and it will become an amazing woodland filled with a rich matrix of habitats that will tackle climate change and provide the opportunity for people to explore green space and enjoy wildlife."

Over the coming months, the charity will start consulting with neighbours and local people on plans to bring the vision into fruition, with the first trees being planted in the autumn.



For more on the appeal, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/support-us/give/appeals/devon-appeal