Lympstone school rated 'good' at latest Ofsted report

Lympstone CofE Primary School has been rated 'good' at their latest Ofsted inspection.

Overall, Lympstone CofE Primary School was voted good by assessors from Ofsted on all subjects: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development leadership and management.

The report said that students are made to feel safe at the school, learning the basics of maths, phonics and literary.

The headteacher of Lympstone Primary School, Emily Mellor was also praised for 'driving improvement at the school with great determination.

Asessors said leaders, including governors, have a clear and ambitious vision for the school that is shared by staff. Staff have worked with determination to strength.'

The report also said teachers know pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) well. Pupils’ needs are identified quickly in the early years so appropriate support can be put in place.

The pupils talk enthusiastically about sport, contributing to the church and the local community and the personal, social and health education programme at the school is developing. However, content relating to growing up, relationships and protected characteristics is not always taught at a time that would be most useful.

Lympstone primary school's rating has gone up and down in previous years. In 2006, it was 'Satisfactory' (now known as Requires Improvement). Then, in 2009, it was 'Good' before going back down to 'Requires Improvement' in 2013, up to 'Good' in 2015, down to 'Requires Improvement' in 2018.