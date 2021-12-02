News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
School appeals for funds to replace outdated sports equipment

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:57 PM December 2, 2021
Children in Lympstone Primary School playground with the outdated goalposts

Children in Lympstone Primary School playground with the outdated goalposts - Credit: Lympstone Primary School

A crowdfunding campaign is under way to revamp Lympstone Primary School’s playground and buy new sports equipment. 

The school wants to encourage children to enjoy outdoor activities and be more active, but its existing equipment is old and out of date. 

Its PTFA has already raised £4,000, but a further £7,000 is needed, so the school has set up a page on the fundraising website investmycommunity.com 

The page explains that the existing moveable goalposts do not stay in place, and the netball posts are heavy, rusty and difficult to move. The school wants to buy new goalposts with target walls behind them and new netball posts that can be used by children of all ages. 

It says: This play and sport equipment will help our children to develop social as well as physical skills and will encourage them to play more sport. The new equipment will really give the children a lift; after the last two years, we all believe that they very much deserve this.” 

