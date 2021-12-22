Panto returns to Lympstone as the Players perform Aladdin
- Credit: Benjamin Simpson
The Lympstone Players performed their first pantomime for five years this month, staging a production of Aladdin.
Nearly 60 local people were involved in the production, which was directed by Sharon Wayland.
She described the pantomime as ‘a delightful, magical experience’ for the audiences at Lympstone Village Hall, where the performance took place from Thursday, December 2 until Saturday 4.
She said: “This was a great opportunity to bring the village community together once again and share the joy of live theatre.
“The beautiful scenery and costumes, technical support, live music and comedic skills of the actors all combined to deliver a thoroughly entertaining traditional pantomime.”
The Players donated £250 from ticket sales to Lympstone Pre-School, as part of their commitment to supporting local community organisations.
The group have remained active throughout the pandemic, although they were not able to stage any productions. Last year they filmed a series of sketches in the village, and met via Zoom to perform and watch sketches and monologues.
