Plans for 10 homes on former Lympstone Nursery site approved

PUBLISHED: 14:03 20 February 2020

New homes will be built in Lympstone. Picture: Archant

New homes will be built in Lympstone. Picture: Archant

Archant

The site of a former garden centre in Lympstone will become a 10-home development after a planning application was granted permission.

Lympstone-based developer Salter Property submitted the application for the demolition of existing polytunnels and greenhouses and erection of ten homes, public open space and a car park on the former site of Lympstone Nursery.

The 1.4 hectare site is on Church Road, halfway between Exeter Road and the Exe estuary waters edge to the west.

A design and access statement for the application said: "The site represents a unique opportunity throughout the whole village to create an attractive green opening in the otherise largely continous form of the linear settlement."

The document said Salter Property's aspiration is to create an 'exceptional and unique' development which is 'knitted into the existing fabric' of Lympstone.

Each house will have a garage and at least two designated parking spaces.

