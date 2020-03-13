Lympstone choir attends first screening of 'Military Wives' in Exmouth

Lympstone Military Wives Choir Archant

Several members of the Lympstone Military Wives Choir attended the first screening of the 'Military Wives' film at the Scott Cinema in Exmouth on Friday, March 6.

The ladies, dressed in their dark printed T-shirts and signature purple scarves, were the guests of honour for the evening.

They went to see the uplifting and crowd-pleasing film featuring some big stars of the silver screen. The film is based on the true story of a group of women who form the very first military wives' choir as a communal way to support one another.

Tania Needham, from the Lympstone Military Wives Choir said: 'The choir is bigger than the songs we sing. To me, the girls are like the words of our songs, holding the tunes of my week together'.

Those who want to see the Lympstone Military Wives Choir can do so at the Holy Trinity Church in Exmouth on Friday, May 16,

The evening of songs will feature favourites from World War One and World War Two including a Vera Lynn Medley.