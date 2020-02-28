Lympstone Military Wives Choir celebrate 'Military Wives' film launch

The story of how the Military Wives choir came about will be shown on the silver screen from Friday, March 6.

The true story about an inspiring group of ladies from the military community will be lighting up the big screen, bringing an abundance of feel-good vibes to everyone watching.

On Friday, March 6, the latest cinema release 'Military Wives' will launch nationally and will give cinema audiences an insight into how the foundations of the Military Wives' Choir, now a household name, took shape.

The uplifting and crowd-pleasing film features some of the big stars of the silver screen such as Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Greg Wise and Jason Flemyng, and is a true account of love, friendship, and support on the home front. The story follows a group of women who form the very first military wives' choir as a communal way to support one another, whilst their partners are deployed in Afghanistan. Fortuitously, the choir quickly becomes a media sensation and takes the world by storm…

Unsurprisingly, one group that is especially excited about the new release is the Military Wives Choir (MWC) based at Lympstone Marine Camp.

Talking about the new film, Kelly Murphy, the joint choir lead for the Lympstone MWC, said: "I feel hugely humbled to even think that Lionsgate wanted to make a film about us. It will have a huge impact on the network. It's a very exciting time".

The Picturehouse in Exeter invited the ladies to a special preview of the film and they will be the guests of honour at the Scott Cinema in Exmouth at the local premier on Friday, March 6.

Originally inspired by the BBC documentary 'The Choir', around 30 ladies' formed the Lympstone Military Wives Choir in October 2011. It was the fourth choir to take shape, with the first being Catterick, followed by Chivenor, then Plymouth and then Lympstone.

The ladies' now meet for weekly rehearsals and perform at several big events, providing entertainment for the crowds and camaraderie, friendship and support for each other.

Over the last year, Lympstone MWC has been incredibly busy with concerts. Kelly explained: "In October, we went to Normandy with the Chivenor MWC and performed in three concerts over three days".

During the visit the group were shown around the prominent battle sights, war memorials and beaches of Normandy.

Kelly said: "We were able to sing to show our respect to those who fought and lost their lives for our freedom".

A few months later, in February, the choir opened the Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins game and sang during the interval. During the performance, the musical director escaped a rogue ball, kicked accidentally by one of the players, which knocked over the music stand sending the music sheets flying! Rugby player, Adam Jones came to the rescue and ran after the windswept sheets.

Although the local group has performed at sporting events, the Royal Albert Hall, on Good Morning Britain and BBC Spotlight, the Lympstone ladies' love the local community performances the most.

In fact, military wives are well-placed to understand the importance of communal support. Families of service personnel frequently move location, and it can be difficult for the partners to lay down roots and make new friends. The Military Wives Choirs' play a vital role in bringing women together to sing, share and support one another.

Kelly said: "Every Wednesday, I leave the rehearsal feeling uplifted and I can mentally cope with the week ahead. Everything about choir is uplifting. It is a great welfare support for military wives".

Those who want to see the Lympstone Military Wives Choir can do so at the Holy Trinity Church in Exmouth on Friday, May 16. The evening of songs will feature favourites from World War One and World War Two including a Vera Lynn Medley.

The Lympstone MWC meet weekly on a Wednesday night from 6pm-8pm at the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines in Lympstone. There is no audition to join and the choir is open to serving personnel, wives, veterans, mothers and daughters. For further details, contact: lympstone@militarywiveschoirs.org.