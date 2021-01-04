Shepherds huts at Lympstone Manor

Published: 3:00 PM January 4, 2021

One of the huts at Lympstone Manor - Credit: Sauce Communications

Lympstone Manor has opened five indulgent Shepherd huts – complete with outdoor hot tubs, rolltop baths and walk-in showers, as well as a new tennis court.

The instalment comes after news of the vineyard’s first harvest and planning consent to build a pool and accompanying pool house next year.

The five shepherd’s huts are all named after the hotel’s wildife residents - Hare’s Rest, Otter Holt, Beehive, Hedgehog Row and Fox Den

They are nestled amongst the trees at the foot of the vineyard.

Hare’s Rest and Otter Holt are positioned around a newly-formed pond at the southernmost point of the land at Lympstone, with views across the vines.

Fox Den, Behive and Hedgehog Row have views across the Exe Estuary and the vineyard.

The new tennis court will provide guests with an additional on-site activity.

The Michael Caines Collection recently also announced the impending launch of nearby Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant on the Exmouth Sideshore, set to launch in March 2021.