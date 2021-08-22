Published: 10:00 AM August 22, 2021

On the first Saturday in August there is traditionally an event in Lympstone village called The Lympstone Furry Dance.

Sadly, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this has not taken place for the last two years. It is an event that has been going on for more than 70 years and so was badly missed.

This year saw the retirement of the event’s leading dancer and chairman Graham Wills, who has led the dance since 1965.

So on the first Saturday of August this year villagers celebrated the occasion at the Lympstone Sailing Club with a surprise farewell tribute to Graham.

Tradition suggests that stepping out at the front of the dance has always been a local honour - and this has been Graham’s role for 56 years.

Here is one account: “Dressed in top hat and tails, the lead dancer weaves up the long street passing pubs and cheering visitors and locals, who make it a day of garden parties, kicking their heels to each side.

“Directly behind them is a band belting out with vigour the traditional floral dance tune. Then behind them a whole range of weird and wonderful costumes. The route is considerably lengthy and ends up with a well-earned rest at the Saddlers Arms where the curious assembly can be seen quaffing a drink, an odd view for a passer-by on the main road.”

