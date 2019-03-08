Lympstone dad gearing up to go 'coast to coast' for charity

Lee Dellar (centre) with friends Richard Acca (left) and Daniel Browning (right). Archant

A father-of-two from Lympstone is gearing up to run the equivalent of four marathons in less than 40 hours for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Dellar, 40, is taking part in the Devon 'Coast to Coast' run/walk event on Saturday, May 18, being organised by Budleigh Salterton-based Climb South West.

He is hoping his 117-mile challenge will raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK - a cause which is close to his heart as the degenerative disease has touched his family in the last 12 months.

The bathroom and kitchen fitter says he hoped to raise at least £1,000 for the charity - so far he has raised more than £300.

He said: "Cancer affects so many people.

"I am looking forward to it. When I did the Jurassic Coast event last year I couldn't get out of bed for three days - there isn't quite the elevation in the Coast to Coast."

The former Exmouth Community College pupil has had his training kit sponsored by friends Daniel Browning of DMB Scaffolding and Richard Acca of R J Acca.

For the last five years Lee has been taking part in long walking events across Dartmoor, the Jurassic Coast 100 kilometre and 100 mile events, the Exe to Axe 22-mile run and the 'Cupcake Caper' in Exeter.

In preparation for this latest test, he has been going on runs two mornings a week before work.

Those taking part in the Coast to Coast will have a choice of tackling the 117-mile course over four days or in one day with a maximum time of 40 hours.

Entrants will start at Wembury before making their way through Mid Devon and Exmoor before finishing in Lynmouth.

Not only has Lee chosen to complete the challenge in one day, he is aiming to come across the finish line with eight hours to spare.

The 40-year-old, who will also have to carry essential supplies like a first aid kit and a survival blanket with him, says he chose the 40-hour ultra-marathon as it would be 'more of a challenge'.

To sponsor Lee, click here