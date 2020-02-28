Lympstone businessman denies VAT fiddle

Exeter Crown Court

A businessman has denied dodging VAT over an eight-month period.

Benjamin Sharpe, aged 40, of Highcliffe Close, Lympstone, pleaded not guilty to a single count of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT between September 2017 and November 2018 when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, February 28.

Judge David Evans adjourned his case at Exeter Crown Court for a jury trial on October 13 and released him on bail.

Lee Bremridge, defending, said the issue in the case was going to be whether Sharpe's actions were dishonest.