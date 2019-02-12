Lympstone centurion Doris marks 104th birthday

Doris Beattie at home on her 104th birthday with her family. Ref exe 07 19TI 0087. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Lympstone pensioner marked her 104th birthday surrounded by her family.

Doris Beattie was able to welcome members of her immediate family to her home, in Glebelands, to mark the milestone.

Doris, who has lived in the village for more than 70 years, was visited by her son Roger, his wife and Doris’s grand daughter.

The former World War Two Red Cross nurse had tea and sponge cake to celebrate.

Three year’s ago, Doris had a special party thrown for her at the Churchill Court Community Centre. On that occasion she was visited by the Lympstone parish councillors.

Her son Roger Beattie said this year’s celebration was low key as Doris gets tired more easily.

Doris, from a farming background, moved to Lympstone in 1945 with her husband Arthur who died more than 40 years ago.

She has been an active part of the community getting involved in a Women’s Institute club and the village church.