More than 100 artworks to go on display at Lympstone exhibition
- Credit: Louise Banks
Lympstone’s Art Exhibition will take place at the village hall from Sunday, May 29 until Friday, June 3.
It will feature a range of paintings, prints, sculpture and ceramics.
Judith Carter, Chair of Lympstone Art Group said: “Our art exhibition goes from strength to strength. With up to 100 artworks entered, we are delighted to be back with such a great range and quality of art going on display.
“This year we also have a competition for young people - to produce their own work of art, postcard-size, for display in the exhibition.”
The exhibition will be judged by the award-winning artist James Tatum, South West Academy Academician and Devon Life Landscape Painter of the Year.
There will be a secret auction and raffle for paintings by members of Lympstone Art Group.
Admission to the exhibition is £1, and is free for under 16s.
For further information, email judith_carter@hotmail.com