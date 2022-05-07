News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
More than 100 artworks to go on display at Lympstone exhibition

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM May 7, 2022
The Waiting Boats, a painting by one of Lympstone's artists Louise Banks

The Waiting Boats, a painting by one of Lympstone's artists Louise Banks - Credit: Louise Banks

Lympstone’s Art Exhibition will take place at the village hall from Sunday, May 29 until Friday, June 3. 

It will feature a range of paintings, prints, sculpture and ceramics. 

Judith Carter, Chair of Lympstone Art Group said: “Our art exhibition goes from strength to strength. With up to 100 artworks entered, we are delighted to be back with such a great range and quality of art going on display.  

“This year we also have a competition for young people - to produce their own work of art, postcard-size, for display in the exhibition.” 

The exhibition will be judged by the award-winning artist James Tatum, South West Academy Academician and Devon Life Landscape Painter of the Year. 

There will be a secret auction and raffle for paintings by members of Lympstone Art Group. 

Admission to the exhibition is £1, and is free for under 16s. 

For further information, email judith_carter@hotmail.com 

