More than 100 artworks to go on display at Lympstone exhibition

The Waiting Boats, a painting by one of Lympstone's artists Louise Banks - Credit: Louise Banks

Lympstone’s Art Exhibition will take place at the village hall from Sunday, May 29 until Friday, June 3.

It will feature a range of paintings, prints, sculpture and ceramics.

Judith Carter, Chair of Lympstone Art Group said: “Our art exhibition goes from strength to strength. With up to 100 artworks entered, we are delighted to be back with such a great range and quality of art going on display.

“This year we also have a competition for young people - to produce their own work of art, postcard-size, for display in the exhibition.”

The exhibition will be judged by the award-winning artist James Tatum, South West Academy Academician and Devon Life Landscape Painter of the Year.

There will be a secret auction and raffle for paintings by members of Lympstone Art Group.

Admission to the exhibition is £1, and is free for under 16s.

For further information, email judith_carter@hotmail.com