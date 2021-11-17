Don’t ignore cancer symptoms, warns the Macmillan nurse charity, in a message for Lung Cancer Awareness Month that comes amid reports of a rise in emergency hospital admissions

Lung cancer nurses from Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital NHS Trust are urging people not to ignore the early signs and symptoms of lung cancer amid reports of a rise in emergency hospital admissions.

Sandra Pope, Lung Nurse Specialist and Melanie Crimmins, Macmillan Lung Nurse Specialists at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital NHS Trust, say fear of Covid-19 is still preventing some people from visiting their GP and hospital, resulting in a late diagnosis.

They say the symptoms of Covid-19 are also creating confusion for people experiencing a persistent cough which is also one of the possible signs of lung cancer.

As part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month this November, Sandra and Melanie are raising awareness of the early signs and symptoms of lung cancer and urging people to contact their GP practice if they have any concerns.

Melanie said: “We are seeing more emergency admissions for lung cancer across the board and people being diagnosed in the advanced stages. I think some people are still nervous about going to their GP, or into hospital for tests due to Covid-19, so they’re ignoring the possible earlier symptoms of lung cancer which is really concerning.”

The symptoms of lung cancer may include:

• A cough or hoarse voice for three weeks or more

• A change in a cough you have had for a long time

• A chest infection that does not get better, or repeated chest infections

• Feeling breathless and wheezy for no reason

• Coughing up blood

• Chest pain or shoulder pain that does not get better.

• Weight loss for no obvious reason

• Feeling extremely tired (fatigue)

Sandra continued: “While we are living with Covid-19 it’s even more important for people to be vigilant and proactive when it comes to their health. We’ve seen people who have been diagnosed with lung cancer having had a cough for several weeks which they mistakenly put down to Covid-19. It is vital to seek help if you have a persistent cough which lasts three weeks or more.”

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK with around 48,500 people being diagnosed with it each year.

Sandra said: “We want to reassure everyone that Covid safe procedures are in place in hospitals and GP surgeries so please don’t ignore the warning signs. Lung cancer can advance very quickly, so a prompt diagnosis is key. If it is picked up in the early stages, there is a much higher chance of treatment being successful.”

If you are concerned about lung cancer contact your GP practice or call our support line on 0808 808 00 00 open Mon-Sun, 8am- 8pm. You can also find out more information about the signs and symptoms of lung cancer on our website www.macmillan.org.uk