Love Topsham card launched to boost town’s independent traders

The Love Topsham card being used at No.3. Picture: Jo Cunningham Archant

The launch of a new loyalty card scheme is being heralded as the saviour of a town’s independent businesses and the local economy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Love Topsham card being used in Arthurs Butchery. Picture: Jo Cunningham The Love Topsham card being used in Arthurs Butchery. Picture: Jo Cunningham

It is hoped the annual Love Topsham card will entice customers to take advantage of discounts and offers from independent traders rather than spending their money at national chain outlets.

The idea is the brainchild of the Love Topsham community group which was set up to realise the vision of the town’s independent retail champion Geoff Bowen who died in January 2018.

Paul Berman, of Love Topsham, said: “We believe the creation of the Love Topsham card is the perfect response to Geoff’s hopes for the town.

“Topsham is thriving, with some fantastic new additions to the town this year, but we shouldn’t be complacent.

“There are a lot of changes to shopping areas nationally as a result of many factors, and we need to be one step ahead, to keep our local business community supported.”

Card holders donate either £3 a month or a one-off payment of £36 which then goes towards improving the town’s website and develop more events like the ‘Spring Forward Saturday’ later this month.

Businesses can also make donations and the money will also be used to help make the town ‘plastic-smart’.

In return, Topsham’s independent businesses give members of the scheme exclusive discounts and offers on produce.

Paul Berman said: “One of the things that is so attractive about the Love Topsham card is that it supports and promotes all types of local businesses, not just those with a shop front.

“Plumbers, accountants, shops, cafes, restaurants and holiday lets – all kinds of commercial activities can play their part.

“By making a donation, businesses can put forward their exclusive offer to cardholders and promote their business through the scheme.

“Then, on the receiving end, locals and residents also donate in order to receive the Love Topsham card. Shopping locally never looked so appealing and, just as importantly, so community spirited.”

People can buy in to the scheme on the Love Topsham website or at a number of shops in the town.

For more information go to https://lovetopsham.co.uk