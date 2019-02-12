Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Love Topsham card launched to boost town’s independent traders

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 March 2019

The Love Topsham card being used at No.3. Picture: Jo Cunningham

The Love Topsham card being used at No.3. Picture: Jo Cunningham

Archant

The launch of a new loyalty card scheme is being heralded as the saviour of a town’s independent businesses and the local economy.

The Love Topsham card being used in Arthurs Butchery. Picture: Jo CunninghamThe Love Topsham card being used in Arthurs Butchery. Picture: Jo Cunningham

It is hoped the annual Love Topsham card will entice customers to take advantage of discounts and offers from independent traders rather than spending their money at national chain outlets.

The idea is the brainchild of the Love Topsham community group which was set up to realise the vision of the town’s independent retail champion Geoff Bowen who died in January 2018.

Paul Berman, of Love Topsham, said: “We believe the creation of the Love Topsham card is the perfect response to Geoff’s hopes for the town.

“Topsham is thriving, with some fantastic new additions to the town this year, but we shouldn’t be complacent.

“There are a lot of changes to shopping areas nationally as a result of many factors, and we need to be one step ahead, to keep our local business community supported.”

Card holders donate either £3 a month or a one-off payment of £36 which then goes towards improving the town’s website and develop more events like the ‘Spring Forward Saturday’ later this month.

Businesses can also make donations and the money will also be used to help make the town ‘plastic-smart’.

In return, Topsham’s independent businesses give members of the scheme exclusive discounts and offers on produce.

Paul Berman said: “One of the things that is so attractive about the Love Topsham card is that it supports and promotes all types of local businesses, not just those with a shop front.

“Plumbers, accountants, shops, cafes, restaurants and holiday lets – all kinds of commercial activities can play their part.

“By making a donation, businesses can put forward their exclusive offer to cardholders and promote their business through the scheme.

“Then, on the receiving end, locals and residents also donate in order to receive the Love Topsham card. Shopping locally never looked so appealing and, just as importantly, so community spirited.”

People can buy in to the scheme on the Love Topsham website or at a number of shops in the town.

For more information go to https://lovetopsham.co.uk

Most Read

Council urged to take action over decision to not replace iconic post box

Broken postbox at Upper Stoneborough Lane, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Chris Beardmore

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Former town manager of Exmouth launches fundraising appeal for drugs to battle aggressive cancer

Suzy Birkett needs to raise £8,000 to continue her fight against cancer. Picture: Callum Lawton

Branded shoes and iPad stolen from Exmouth house in overnight raid

Picture: Mark Atherton

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Council urged to take action over decision to not replace iconic post box

Broken postbox at Upper Stoneborough Lane, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Chris Beardmore

More than 100 people evacuated from Flybe plane following ‘haze’ in cabin

The scene at Exeter Airport this morning. Picture: Kevin Horrell

Former town manager of Exmouth launches fundraising appeal for drugs to battle aggressive cancer

Suzy Birkett needs to raise £8,000 to continue her fight against cancer. Picture: Callum Lawton

Branded shoes and iPad stolen from Exmouth house in overnight raid

Picture: Mark Atherton

Plans submitted to convert former Exmouth care home into 22-bed house

Housing. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Ace High nets 20th goal of Exmouth Town season as title bid gathers momentum

Exmouth Town top scorer Ace High in the thick of the action during Town's 4-0 Southern Road win over Plymouth Argyle Reserves. Picture GERRY HUNT

Skinner goal sends Lympstone Under-10s in cup semi-finals

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER

Love Topsham card launched to boost town’s independent traders

The Love Topsham card being used at No.3. Picture: Jo Cunningham

The challenge of The Grizzly

P8541-11-09TI Grizzly Run 2009 Sunday 8th March. photo Terry Ife

Exmouth Town extend lead at table top / Cockles see off Barum in Devon derby / Budleigh beaten at home – Saturday’s local rugby and football round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists