News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Estuary footpath set to close so restoration work can progress

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 6:15 AM August 22, 2021   
The Lower Otter Restoration Project

The Lower Otter Restoration Project in Budleigh Salterton will see land reclaimed from the sea 200 years ago being returned to floodplain - Credit: EA

A popular footpath on the lower Otter estuary will be closed for several weeks as vegetation clearance and the creek excavation stage of the work gets under way.

The work is part of the Lower Otter Restoration Project in Budleigh Salterton, which will see land reclaimed from the sea 200 years ago being returned to floodplain.

Work to excavate creeks on the northern end of the site starts on Tuesday, 31 August and will take five weeks. On Wednesday, 1 September, vegetation clearance will begin and is expected to take six to eight weeks, and is being timed to be after bird nesting and dormice breeding seasons.

In order to keep people safe, the west footpath will be closed from 1 September for eight weeks. This is the footpath near the top point of Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club’s pitch and the first one reached when coming down South Farm Road from East Budleigh Road. The eastern footpath will remain open from South Farm Road to the Lime Kiln car park.

It may also be necessary to prevent access to wildlife viewing platforms for short periods during the work, but marshals will be on hand to let people know if platforms are temporarily closed.

No parking is operating in South Farm Road and at Whitebridge throughout the project works, which will continue until spring 2023 when a new car park will be built off South Farm Road.

The project is part of the €26m Promoting Adaptation to Changing Coasts project, which also has a similar scheme underway in the Saâne Valley in Normandy, France. In Devon it will see current grassland created during historic reclamation work, replaced with 55 hectares of intertidal mudflat and saltmarsh, plus a net gain of more than 2 hectares of broadleaved woodland and 1.5km of hedgerow.

Most Read

  1. 1 Strictly star to entertain in Exmouth
  2. 2 Two rescued in River Exe alert
  3. 3 Survey results will help improve life for residents
  1. 4 Nightingale hospital will help reduce NHS waiting lists
  2. 5 Middle class drug user from Woodbury jailed
  3. 6 Young Katie Mccabe sails round Britain
  4. 7 Career opportunities in home care sector from East Devon specialists
  5. 8 Former Exmouth Mayor found guilty of abusing schoolboys
  6. 9 Former Exmouth mayor jailed for 21 years for historic rape of schoolboys
  7. 10 Say 'hello' to Exmouth's tidal defence scheme

The French arm of the project is in the Saâne Valley in Normandy and includes building a new water treatment works and moving a campsite at Quebeville.

It is thought that up to 70 estuarine sites in northern France and southern England may benefit from the PACCo project, by following the model being used on the Lower Otter and Saâne Valley.

East Budleigh News
Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid virus

Covid cases increase in Devon

Joe Ives

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Jury retire to consider verdict on former Exmouth mayor accused of...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Budleigh Runners

Runners unite to salute club colleague who lost her life in road accident

Tim Dixon

person
Artist Roger Marks

Top jazz man finds watercolour painting is a sound move too

Tim Dixon

person