Ground investigation works begin in Lower Otter Estuary

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:00 PM March 26, 2021   
The Lower Otter Estuary

The Lower Otter Estuary - Credit: Lower Otter Restoration Project

Ground investigation works have begun ahead of a £15million project to restore the Lower Otter Estuary to its natural flood plains. 

Contractors Kier will be going onto the site to obtain geotechnical, archaeological, buried utility and highway construction information relating to the Lower Otter Estuary. 

This work is expected to be completed by next month and the main scheme will begin in May or June this year. 

The Environment Agency obtained planning permission from East Devon District Council earlier this year for the scheme which will reconnect the River Otter to its floodplain, realign and raise South Farm Road and reduce the risk of environmental contamination from a former tip site. 

Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club is set to relocate from its current home to a new ground on the East Budleigh Road as part of the plans. 

Anyone who wants to stay informed on the works taking place can visit http://www.lowerotterrestorationproject.co.uk/

