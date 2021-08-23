Published: 11:15 AM August 23, 2021

The Love Topsham team have released a 75-second fly-through of some of the town’s brightest and best features in a video they say is tailor-made for social media, online viewing and future archives of how it emerged from the pandemic in 2021.

The video was made by Jo Stevens, a former BBC Sport producer who is now a freelance videographer based in the East Devon estuary town.

It shows many of Topsham’s iconic landmarks such as the Quay and the Exe Estuary.

There’s a glimpse of diners in the Michelin-recognised Salutation Inn, a street musician outside one of the town’s beautiful churches and of course many stunning water views.

It emphasises five key themes that capture the spirit of Topsham in 2021 - Explore, Shop, Eat, Relax, Play.

The video emphasises the commercial strength of the town - it features some of its scores of independent shops, eateries and businesses - as well as honouring the community spirit, as it includes both the swimming pool and museum, which are run totally

by volunteers who live nearby.

“On the one hand this is a multi-media love-letter to Topsham, to everything we adore about it and why it’s such a wonderful place - whether you’re visiting or living here,” explains Graham Norwood of Love Topsham, the community interest company of local residents who collectively act as cheer leaders for the town.

“On the other hand it’s a showcase of just what makes this part of Devon so special, and it’s perfect for potential visitors to see - it’ll whet their appetite for exactly why this town has often been named as one of the country’s best places to live” he continues.

In addition to year-round promotion of the town, Love Topsham operates a local recycling initiative, runs meet-ups for new residents and businesses, and is currently planning the town’s Christmas Lights, Festive Market and Yuletide competitions. Visit lovetopsham.co.uk to see what it’s all about

