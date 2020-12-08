Topsham’s shops bouncing back from Christmas after lockdown

A Christmas tree outside St Margaret's Church in Topsham. Picture: Love Topsham Archant

Topsham’s shops re-opened for business as lockdown ended and Christmas begins - and the town is bouncing back.

A Christmas tree in a shop window in Topsham. Picture: Love Topsham A Christmas tree in a shop window in Topsham. Picture: Love Topsham

With more than 40 independent retailers and dozens more local businesses of all kinds, there’s plenty for the most discerning buyer of Christmas presents, and to make it as safe and easy as possible, the town has a Shopping Three Ways initiative.

This means people can visit a shop themselves, or check out their online store, or drop an email and arrange a delivery or pick-up.

A spokesman for Love Topsham group, which acts as a cheerleader for the town, said: “Where else can you get such an eclectic mix as artisan cheeses, fresh fish caught from local waters, eco-friendly treats, spectacular art and craft pieces, unique homeware, venison from Dartmoor and even a little something for the family pet’s festive stocking?”

Several shops are preparing hampers - their own choices or customised to provide just the right combination of gifts to wow their friends and family.

There are also many activities to get people in the Covid-secure festive spirit.

Each Saturday through December there’s street music from local musicians while Topsham Museum will be offering gift-wrapping services.

On Wednesdays in December, Parents are urged to dress their children in festive fancy dress. In return they will be provided with treats from shops.

In line with the theme ‘Light Up Topsham’, Christmas lights have been put up and large Christmas trees dominate parts of the town. Brendan Rawlings’ ‘Angel of the South’ sits outside St Margaret’s Church.

“It’s been the toughest of years for all of us so we’re making this festive season one to remember for lots of good reasons, encouraging visitors and locals to see our town on the Exe estuary in all its glory - and, of course, safe in line with current guidelines,” said Graham Norwood of Love Topsham.

Those wanting an added incentive to buy from local shops - and perhaps catch a Christmas treat for a little less - there’s a growing list of exclusive offers by using a Love Topsham Card.

For more details, visit https://lovetopsham.co.uk/